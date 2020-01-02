Smart Paint Could Improve Campus Safety for Visually Impaired Students (EdTech Magazine)

"Lots of smart devices are designed for convenience and entertainment. But one smart device in the works could have life-changing results: Students at the Ohio State School for the Blind are testing smart paint, which could be used on crosswalks to help them navigate campus more safely."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The IoT could help with accessibility and safety on college campuses through the use of smart paint. This paint pairs with assistive devices like canes to alert disabled students when they are in a crosswalk.