Smart & Connected Cities Continue Digital Transformations

Digital Signage Connection announced the latest installment of its monthly webinar series will take place Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. EST.



Kenneth Brinkmann, Senior Vice President Group Director Digital of Posterscope USA, and Peter Rivera, Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at Infusion, will co-present “How Advertising is Expected to Evolve with Smart and Connected Cities,” a topic that was also addressed by the Digital Signage Expo Advisory Board’s Advertising and Brand Council last September.

“With connectivity of objects, the world is truly transforming,” said Brinkmann. “We have only seen the tip of the iceberg so far, but in a few years, we will see the results of the vast research and investment in this area.“

More information on this and other Digital Signage Connection webinars can be found at: http://www.digitalsignageconnection.com/webinars.

Attendance for the 30-minute webinar is free, but registration is required at http://www.anymeeting.com/PIID=EC58D78089483F

