Smart Buildings More Popular in Education than Before Pandemic (Campus Technology)

"In a recent global survey, two-thirds of school and college facilities managers (65 percent) were more likely to invest in smart building solutions now than they were pre-pandemic. However, no single smart building investment dominated."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Smart solutions for campus facilities have been gaining steam during the pandemic, per a report from Honeywell Building Technologies. The report shows broad interest in different kinds of smart tech for buildings, including those that support health, safety and security.