"Around this time of the school year, it’s not uncommon to see sleep-deprived students slumped over library desks studying late hours in preparation for final exams."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could pods designed for napping be a student's saving grace after an all-nighter preparing for an exam? Only time will tell how widespread the usage of these devices, but students seem to be eager to use them where they have been installed.