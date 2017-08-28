SICOM Celebrates 30 Years

SICOM announced the celebration of its 30th anniversary. Today, SICOM serves 25,000+ restaurants in more than 47 countries providing a single platform of fully integrated solutions to enable greater efficiency, quality and performance in every part of the quick service or fast casual franchise – from front of house to back of house.



“Since we were founded in 1987, we have supported leading quick service and fast casual restaurants with purpose-built technologies to help them grow their businesses,” said Jim Flynn, CEO of SICOM. “Our focus has not changed. We continue to develop technology that empowers restaurant managers to more effectively manage, control and standardize their processes while achieving greater profitability.”SICOM’s Digital Menu Boards are installed in more than 40,000 locations around the globe. Its Drive-Thru Director solution is in more than 7,000 locations and it has 6,500 + installations of its POS (Point of Sale) worldwide.