Shuttle Computer Group to Debut Frameless All-in-One Computer at DSE 2019

The What: Shuttle Computer Group will feature its new large-screen, frameless all-in-one (AIO) computer (P90U) at DSE 2019 in Booth 1111. The screen is designed for customizable applications in digital signage, retail, wayfinding, kiosks, food service, medical, queueing, entertainment, and other interactive computing applications.

The What Else: The P90U is IP54 rated and is designed for challenging environments—including indoor applications where the touch screen may be exposed to humidity and occasional splashing of water. Its frameless design with no bezel means dirt can’t get into the frame so it’s easier to clean, especially in kitchen or medical environments.

It features a large, 19.5-inch, 16:9, 1600 x 900 resolution, multi-touch screen particularly suitable for interactive kiosks and POS. The P90U can stand alone or be VESA-mounted.

“The P90U adds a new 19-inch option into our all-in-one line. More importantly, its motherboard is interchangeable with the smaller P20U,” said Tosh Akhgar, solutions manager, Shuttle Computer Group. “You can replicate a master image across either, which gives integrators and end users more installation flexibility.”

The Bottom Line: Offering 7th generation Intel Kabylake platform with an Intel Celeron 3865U 1.6 GHz dual-core processor with max TDP of 15W (i3/i5/i7), the P90U has memory frequency support up to DDR4-2133 MHz, with built-in Intel HD Graphics 610 to play full Ultra HD/4K content on external displays.

The P90U is currently available through computer resellers; they come with a three-year limited warranty.