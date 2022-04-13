Shure Introduces a Compact and Portable Battery Charging Housing

Perfect for the audio professional on the go, Shure announced the release of the SBC210LM—a standalone charging housing that works with many Shure battery charging modules.

The What: The Shure SBC210LM is a compact, portable, standalone charging housing compatible with Shure’s SBM910, SBM920, SBM910M, and SBC-AX battery charging modules.

The Why: Whether offsite managing location sound for a blockbuster film or in the field capturing audio for a sports broadcast, professionals across the industry require reliable, portable power for their gear.

The SBC210LM is the perfect, compact solution for any cart or bag used for location sound and can go anywhere mobile broadcasting and wireless meet. It is also the ideal accessory for nearly all Axient Digital users who find themselves working on-the-go, including, but not limited to, those leveraging the portable capabilities of ADX5D.

The How: Using the included mounting screws, audio professionals can simply choose the Shure charging module that matches their rechargeable batteries and install it directly into the SBC210LM. It is capable of charging batteries to 50% capacity in one-and-a-half hours and reaches full capacity in three-and-a-half hours.