Shure, Huddly Partner on Conference Room Bundles

The What: Shure is working with camera manufacturer Huddly to provide a new set of networked system product bundles for conferencing rooms. Shure is offering the Huddly IQ AI-powered meeting room camera as an optional add-on for a complete audio/video solution in a variety of bundle choices.

The What Else: These bundles provide more convenient project specs and streamlined deployment to a wide range of room sizes and types, at a discounted price. There are numerous configurations, depending upon customer needs.

Table Array Microphone bundle featuring:

Microflex Advance MXA310 Table Array Microphone

IntelliMix P300 Audio Processor

Microflex MXN5-C Networked Loudspeaker

Huddly IQ meeting room camera

Linear Array Microphone bundle featuring:

Microflex Advance MXA710 Linear Array Microphone

IntelliMix P300 Audio Processor

(2) Microflex MXN5-C Networked Loudspeakers

Huddly IQ meeting room camera

Ceiling Array Microphone bundle featuring:

Microflex Advance MXA910 Ceiling Array Microphone

IntelliMix P300 Audio Processor

(2) Microflex MXN5-C Networked Loudspeakers

Huddly IQ meeting room camera

Huddly IQ’s 150-degree wide-angle lens and full HD video makes sure everyone in a small meeting room is seen and feels part of the conversation, especially as they are socially distanced. USB-powered and compatible with any platform, the Huddly IQ is well suited for smaller rooms and ad-hoc collaboration.

“With the increased adoption of AV technologies geared around simple deployment, intuitive operation, and seamless compatibility with leading collaboration platforms, this ecosystem offers a complete audio and video solution,” said Chris Merrick, marketing director, global systems, Shure. “Both Huddly and Shure believe in providing superior user experiences, and these new bundled options deliver.”

The Bottom Line: Huddly IQ’s Zoom and Microsoft Teams certification enables it to integrates seamlessly with Shure conferencing products. The expanded range of Shure Microflex Advance products—with complementary software for design, management, and control—offers expanded possibilities for systems integrators to deploy Shure’s audio capabilities into more types of meeting and collaboration environments. The Microflex Advance products are all natively designed to work with one another, and provide the market with a fast and efficient means to deploy premium audio, with IntelliMix DSP in either device-based or software formats. They are also designed to work with leading AV conferencing services such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.