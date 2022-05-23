Shure Delivers 'Extraordinary Audio' to the Popular Eurovision Grand Finale

The most complex and anticipated music gathering in Europe—Eurovision Song Contest—celebrated its 2022 Grand Finale on May 14. The Shure Axient Digital Wireless System was selected to deliver extraordinary audio throughout one of the largest live music events in the world.

Broadcast live from Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Eurovision featured 40 international artists and attracted more than 100 million viewers globally. The sound of Eurovision 2022 was designed by Rai Radiotelevisione Italiana and supported by Agorà Srl, the service company for audio, lighting, and video service, by De Amicis Wolfango and Vittorio brothers.

Eurovision Song Contest was first held in 1956, and with more than 30 countries competing each year, it has become an influential annual event for European music. Well-known artists Laura Pausini and Mika hosted the evening with Italian presenter Alessandro Cattelan. During the voting period to select the best Eurovision song, Mika performed some of his most famous music, including "Love Today, Grace Kelly," and "Happy Ending." He relied on a Shure ADX2FD Beta 58 handheld wireless microphone transmitter before announcing Ukrainian artists Kalush Orchestra as Eurovision’s 2022 winners.

Across Europe, the public also voted for British singer Sam Ryder, who earned second place, and the Spanish Chanel, winning third place. Both exciting performances depended on Shure ADX2FD handheld wireless microphone transmitters.

During the semifinals and the Grand Finale of ESC on Saturday, all performances, interviews, artists, and viewers enjoyed high-quality audio delivered by Shure Axient Digital. Given the complex audio solutions necessitated by the scale of the event, organizers trusted Shure Axient Digital Wireless Systems to perform flawlessly in even the most congested RF environments. Axient Digital didn’t disappoint, providing the clarity, flexibility, and control required for extraordinary sound throughout Eurovision 2022.

“Eurovision Song Contest is challenging, because it is broadcast and viewed by millions of people across different countries who get together to celebrate Europe’s music. Without a reliable sound system, we couldn’t make this happen,” said Andrea Tesini, RF engineer at Agorà.

“Shure Axient Digital wireless system is the only ecosystem we could trust, as it has all the capabilities for ensuring the stability, control, and clarity needed for an event of these technical characteristics,” added Ivan Omiciuolo and Enrico Mambella, RF engineers at Ágora.

The wireless audio ecosystem for Eurovision 2022 included:

Twenty-three AD4Q Axient Digital Four Channel Quad Receivers, 20 on stage and three in rehearsal spaces

Twenty ADX1 Digital Wireless Bodypack Transmitters

Two AXT630 Axient Antenna Distribution Systems

Two AXT600 Axient Spectrum Managers

Six AD610 Diversity ShowLink Access Points

Two HA-8091 Domed Helical Antenna

Four UA845UWB Antenna Distribution Systems

Thirty-seven units of ADX2FD handheld wireless microphone transmitters

“Both the RAI team for Broadcast Sound and the Agorà team for Studio Sound have done an awesome job ensuring the top audio standard ESC requires. Axient Digital Wireless provided flawless RF, transparent sound, and real-time remote control, which is key on these scenarios,” said Mauro Severoni, head of sound at RAI and head of the ESC Audio project.

“We develop our products together with audio professionals, artists, and customers, who help us understand their challenges in complex environments similar to the one at Eurovision. Our Axient Digital Wireless ecosystem is so reliable because it was designed to meet the high demands of today’s most innovative professionals, ensuring impeccable audio for artists and the audience,” said Tuomo Tolonen, senior director of pro audio in Western Europe at Shure.