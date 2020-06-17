Shure Debuts MXA710 Microflex Advance Conferencing Mic at InfoComm Connected

The What: Shure has launched the MXA710 Linear Array Microphone, the latest addition to its Microflex Advance line of microphones for AV conferencing. Patented Steerable Coverage technology captures audio anywhere in the room, featuring four lobes with the 2-foot array, and eight lobes with 4-foot array.

The What Else: With onboard IntelliMix DSP, the MXA710 provides Automatic Mixing, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction, and Automatic Gain

Control, providing all the processing needed for echo and noise-free audio, giving end users a high-quality, unifying AV conference experience. Autofocus technology fine-tunes each lobe position in real-time, adjusting for meeting participant movements.

Using Designer System Configuration software for deployment, room coverage templates enable quick lobe optimization specifically for wall, ceiling, or table installations.

Available in 2-foot (60cm) or 4-foot (120cm) lengths and three colors (white, black, and aluminum), the MXA710 is compatible with both Dante and AES67 audio networking protocols. It is PoE-powered and features LED status bars at each end of the array with configurable colors and brightness. The smaller form factor is suited for huddle rooms and smaller meeting spaces that are being equipped with videoconferencing to provide greater virtual meeting capacity.

Also being introduced alongside the MXA710 Linear Array is the MXA Network Mute Button, a configurable PoE- powered mute button accessory designed for mute/unmuting of Shure networked systems products, including all MXA Arrays, as well as the IntelliMix P300 and IntelliMix Room DSPs and ANIUSB-MATRIX Audio Network Interface. It provides programming-free mute functionality for one or many networked devices in a room and is also compatible with third-party control systems via command strings.

“No matter where presenters are seated, the MXA710 will be able to automatically capture their speech, minimizing other sounds in the room, to deliver clear, precise audio,” said Jim Schanz, VP, global integrated systems sales, at Shure. “With the explosive growth in demand for software-based videoconferencing solutions such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, this is a tremendous option for providing quality audio conferencing in any type of room.”

The Bottom Line: This MXA710 is designed for high-quality audio capture in premium AV conferencing environments. Its low-profile form factor is designed to subtly blend into any meeting room aesthetic without sacrificing audio quality, and can be mounted next to a wall-hung display, suspended from the ceiling, or flush mounted in a table. It is an alternative for spaces where the MXA910 or MXA310 might not be the best option.

MXA710 will be available globally later this year.

