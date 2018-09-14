Shure Announces New Vice Presidents in Global Sales

Shure has promoted for four key sales executives.

Peter James has been named vice president of global sales, pro audio. James has been in the audio industry for 30 years, with more than 20 of them at Shure. He has been managing director of Shure Distribution UK since 2009, and, since 2015, has chaired the Global Integrated Systems Board. Under his leadership, Shure UK has had significant sales growth in key vertical markets. James is based in Waltham Abbey, UK.

Abby Kaplan has been named vice president of global sales, retail. Kaplan has been with Shure since 1998 in various sales positions. Before Shure, she worked for two pro audio companies and has a long history of success with big box and independent brick-and-mortar resellers as well as e-commerce customers. Kaplan is based in Shure’s Chicago City Center office.

José Rivas has been named vice president of global sales, emerging markets. Rivas will lead the sales organization focused on several developing markets worldwide. After serving as sales and marketing director for the international Americas business unit and sales director of the Americas business unit, Rivas has led the Latin America go-to-market organization. During this time, he supported a cross-functional team that expanded the vompany’s footprint with new regional offices in Miami and São Paulo. Rivas is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Jim Schanz has been named vice president of global sales, integrated systems. Schanz joined Shure in 1998 and has effectively served in a number of sales roles. In 2011, Schanz took over leadership of Shure’s market development function. His efforts and initiatives have led to a considerable increase in sales since 2013. Schanz is based in Shure’s Chicago City Center office.

“I want to express my congratulations to Peter, Abby, José, and Jim on these well-deserved promotions,” said Mark Humrichouser, Shure’s vice president of global sales. “Their combined sales expertise and accomplishments have been instrumental in Shure’s success in growing our global business. We are fortunate to have these impressive leaders on the Shure Sales team.”