Shure Announces Customization Options For Microflex Complete

The What: Shure has launched a hardware customization program for the Microflex Complete (MXC) Digital Conference System that enables the company to respond efficiently to special requests for unique hardware variations.

(Image credit: Shure)

The What Else: Shure’s customized flush-mount conference units are available with a range of options to suit a wide variety of needs and installation scenarios:

Front panels in sizes for user specified dimensions

Multiple colors in both brushed and matte finishes, including black (standard), aluminum clearcoat, bronze, gold, grey, blue, orange, and red

Customer logo and button labels in alternate languages

Assortment of features and control layout that match the customer’s meeting procedures

Color touch screen that displays meeting information (speaker list, agenda, etc.) and enables control of features (interpretation channel selection, voting, etc.)

“Building on our decades of history in customization and discussion systems, Shure now has honed the process to deliver customized Microflex Complete hardware,” said Rob Smith, senior director, Shure Systems Sales. “With customization of the latest conferencing products in our portfolio, Shure is fully equipped to address specific needs of end-users around the world.”



The Bottom Line: With this program in place, Shure is able to provide customers with a quotation and timeline consistently for all types of projects.