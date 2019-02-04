Shure Announced as Official Audio Provider for PSNI Meeting at ISE 2019

PSNI Global Alliance has announced Shure as its official audio provider for the PSNI Global Alliance Meeting at ISE 2019.

Shure is providing 40 of its Microflex Complete Wireless MXCW640 wireless conference units, an audio solution that combines a microphone, loudspeaker, interpretation audio, and user controls into one integrated device allowing for attendees to have a seamless meeting experience without the common issues of disruption or lag time.

“Quality sound is important in any meeting, but especially in a meeting of experts who expect the very best in audio communication technology,” said PSNI Global Alliance executive director, Chris Miller. “Shure has provided us with the best tools available to engage with each other during one of our most important meetings of the year. Our members scope and install these systems for their customers, so it’s important for them to experience first-hand the quality of this technology for their own use."

“Having the Microflex Complete Wireless (MXCW) Conferencing System on hand will allow AV professionals and integrators to experience the all-in-one conferencing solution Shure created to provide exceptional audio quality, audio security, and ease of use,” added Chris Merrick, director of global marketing, integrated systems at Shure. “We specifically designed MXCW for AV professionals to set up and be able to configure the system straight out of the box in a matter of minutes.”

PSNI expects over 80 integrator members, representing over 25 countries, to attend the Global Alliance Meeting; this will be the largest global meeting for PSNI to date. This year’s meeting will focus on enhancing global deployment skills, establishing project sharing processes, and introducing new members of the ever-growing network. Guest speakers include AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS and Recon Research founder Ira Weinstein, who will discuss the outlook for the audiovisual industry.