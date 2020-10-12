Shure Adds New Portable Conference Units to Microflex Complete System

The What: Shure has extended the MXC Digital Conference System to include new delegate units for conference and discussion applications. These units have a simple feature set, interpretation capability, scalability up to 3,800 units, and compatibility with the full range of MXC components and software.

The What Else: Designed to keep meetings on course, the MXC Digital Conference System provides functionality like agenda control, interpretation, and identity verification to ensure every meeting is successfully managed. The MXC605 portable unit can operate in Chair, Delegate, Interpreter, or Ambient modes. With high-quality audio, robust software, and seamless integration, end users get a system to match nearly every situation, meeting format, or purpose.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

Shure also offers additional overlay options, including:

MXC605-ACC-SPK+FUN: Speak and function button overlay for MXC605 with volume control and channel selector

MXC605-ACC-SPK: Speak button overlay for MXC605 with volume control and channel selector

MXC605-ACC-INT: Interpreter control overlay for MXC605 with speak and function buttons, volume control and channel selector for interpreter

“With more social distancing in play for governments across the globe, the addition of the MXC605 to our range means clients can still enjoy the same required features as their permanent in-chamber system,” said Antony Lovell, senior global market development manager, discussion and conference, Shure. “They are quick to set up for those instances when a wireless system is not ideal. For governments who want to meet in-person, but maintain safer distances, this allows them to hold meetings in more spacious locations, such as gymnasiums, conference centers, hotel ballrooms, and other areas.”

The Bottom Line: Available globally now, the MXC605 portable conference units are well suited for local city councils, board meetings, and other structured events.