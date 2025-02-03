Show Me the Money! The SCN February Issue Is Now Available

Go behind the scenes and check out the Pro AV technology behind some recent installs.

The SCN February cover.

(Image credit: Future)

February is upon us, SCN faithful. The latest issue of SCN is loaded with newsmakers and installations implementing some of 2025's biggest trends.

Go inside First National Bank of Omaha and its completely refreshed headquarters and check out the Pro AV behind the New York Post's 'Page Six' move to the web with video content. 

This month, you'll also get:

  • Or review of the latest Shokz headset and Insta360 PTZ webcam
  • Lucky 13: Check out 13 speakerphones for hybrid life and what the experts say to look for
  • Executive Q&As from D-Tools and AVPro Global Holdings
  • And rethinking the home office

Don't wait. Download your February issue of SCN today

