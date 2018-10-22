Show Imaging Makes Investment in Absen’s Polaris LED Series

Show Imaging, a SoCal-based full-service live event management and production company, has made a significant investment of more than 1,000 Absen Polaris 2.5Pro LED tiles. This purchase also includes 50 90-degree corner blocks for added creativity in set design capabilities.

Show Imaging's partnership with Absen began in 2013 with the company's first major LED video acquisition of Absen’s A6T and A3Pro. “With Absen’s LED solutions, we have been able to push the boundaries of pixel manipulation, creating fully immersive experiences,” said Steven Q. Evans, president, Show Imaging. “With the highly efficient Polaris LED panel and its integrated curving system, we will be able to exceed the desires and creative inspirations that our clients and partners expect of the Show Imaging creative design team.”

Absen Polaris

“With Show Imaging’s full service and in-house creative department, the Polaris Series will be a great canvas to showcase their high-quality video content,” added Chris Prosio, director of sales for rental and staging at Absen. “We look forward to seeing all the creative ways they will utilize our tiles.”