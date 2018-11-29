Sharp Promotes Moonsun Park to Chief Financial Officer

Sharp Electronics Corporation has promoted Moonsun Park to chief financial officer.

As part of this role, Moonsun leads all financial functions, including general accounting, consolidation and reporting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax and accounts payable, among others. She also oversees the company’s control environment, ensuring that it meets J-SOX reporting requirements and that key accounting processes operate efficiently and effectively. In addition, she manages the company’s financial audit and its relationship with external auditors.

Moonsun Park

“Moonsun is a true business partner in matching up our sales and operational goals with strong accounting principles by implementing programs to help streamline those processes,” said Ted Kawamura, CEO, Sharp Americas and Chairman, Sharp Electronics Corporation. “Financial reporting, compliance and accounting are integral parts of our business. We’re thrilled to fill this role with a proven professional who has built a successful career at Sharp for the past 20 years and we look forward to the great work she will continue to do at the company for years to come.”

After beginning her career with LG Electronics, Moonsun joined Sharp in 1998 as the manager of the Accounting Department and has since worked in various roles with the company. In March 2009, she was named Senior Manager of Revenue Accounting and in 2014 she was promoted to Corporate Controller. Earlier this year, she was elevated to Senior Vice President and she subsequently assumed responsibility for facilities and purchasing.

A certified professional accountant (CPA) in New Jersey, Moonsun received her Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Bachelors of Arts in International Relations and Asian Studies from Tufts University. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).