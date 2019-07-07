Severtson Screens Showcased at The Marvel Experience

Severtson Screens partnered with Hero Ventures to provide multiple projection screens for “The Marvel Experience”. Currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Marvel Experience has toured the United States, South Korea, and Thailand.

(Image credit: Severtson Screens)

“Hero Ventures provides a truly incredible experience, and we are proud to be a part of it all,” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Touring as much as they do, they require all of their gear and equipment to stand up to the rigors of domestic and international travel and during constant set-up, use, and tear-down. Our screens have stood up to the test, and we look forward to working with the Hero Ventures team again in many other markets.”

“The Marvel Experience is a unique, multimedia, family-oriented, touring experience," explained Jason Rosen, chief production officer for Hero Ventures. "We provide an innovative themed attraction that appeals to multi-generational, worldwide audiences via international pop-up spectacles housed in multiple, massive domes nearly the size of two football fields, featuring dozens of Marvel’s fabled super heroes.”

“Severtson Screens have proven to be durable screens that help provide a great visual quality to our projections—their team is knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with,” Rosen added.

“Everyone at Hero Ventures was great to work with," concluded Aaron White, home theater and pro AV sales lead at Severtson Corp. "They provide such a cool and unique experience, literally, on a worldwide scale with ‘The Marvel Experience’. We are proud to be able to contribute to projects like this one.”