Severtson Screens Moves to Larger Facility

Severtson Screens has moved its headquarters to a larger nearby facility in San Tan Valley, AZ.

“It was time,” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “With our continued growth, we were busting at the seams at our three Mesa, AZ facilities, and we needed to find a location where we could expand our headquarters and manufacturing capabilities. Our new San Tan Valley campus has allowed us to grow our footprints for greater production and efficiency by allowing us to design and build a multi-facility campus that fulfills all of our office, manufacturing, and warehousing needs.”

Severtson’s headquarters is now located at 41502 N. Schnepf Rd., San Tan Valley, AZ 85140. All other contact information remains the same.

“We could not have asked for a better location,” added Dan Maxwell, Severtson Corp. vice president and COO. “Not only does the new facility fulfill our needs, it also benefits our suppliers as they now have one primary location to go to and from for us, instead of multiple locations. It is a time and money saver for everyone.”

“Severtson Screens has been around for more than three decades, and we are continuing to grow across multiple markets,” concluded Kirk Severtson, Severtson Corp. vice president and CTO. “This move is by no means a short term fix. With our new multi-facility campus, we also have additional land to expand our operations if we should need to in the near or distant future.”