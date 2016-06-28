Seven Industry Leaders Join the NYC AV/IT Technology Leadership Summit

NewBay Media’s AV Technology, the leading brand resource for AV and IT managers in collaborative environments, is pleased to confirm that AV industry leaders Biamp, Casio, Crestron, FSR, HARMAN, Planar, a Leyard Company, and The Sextant Group are Charter Sponsors for the AV/IT Technology Leadership Summit, August 10-11, 2016. The invitation-only event is designed for key AV/IT leaders and building systems decision-makers within corporate, higher education, commercial real estate, financial, government, health care, hospitality, and other markets. The Summit will take place August 10-11, 2016, at the Affinia Hotel, in New York City.

Mark Valenti, President and CEO of The Sextant Group, will kick off activities on August 10th with a dynamic keynote: Big Payoff is The Real Disruptive Frontier – Intelligent Building Systems. “As AV professionals, we need to understand our changing role inside that larger universe and adapt our skills and business practices to continue our success as experts in the human experience,” Valenti stated. “Events such as this provide key decision-makers an intimate setting to help vet technology solutions and discuss ideas specific to their facility needs.”

Learn more about keynote, event schedule, and sponsors here: http://www.avitsummit.com/agenda/#

If you are an AV/IT, or IT decision maker within your facility, here's where you can request an invitation. Two nights hotel and meals are paid for by AV Technology! You just need to get to NYC. http://www.avitsummit.com/qualify-for-an-invitation/

Watch a video introduction to AV/IT Technology Leadership Summit from AV Technology editorial director Margot Douaihy here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihEokDBPGFQ

AV/IT Technology Leadership Summit thought-leadership and deep-dive sessions include:

• AV and IT – It’s a Done Deal. Now What? A holistic approach: Assembling the stakeholders, impact on the network and the organization, network security, best practices, and more.

• IoT and AV/IT: Challenges, solutions, and benefits within the organization, and more.

• Streaming Media: Live vs. on demand, quality of service and latency, bandwidth, streaming technologies, content sources, network transit, and more

• Collaboration: Defining collaboration environments, and the appropriate technologies and solutions for each.

• Holistic & Intelligent Systems: Room-level and facility-wide AV control, meeting scheduling software, help desk, asset management, intelligent building and facility HVAC, and more.

• Ideating the Modern Workplace & Campus: From architectural design to ensuring productivity and retention: huddle spaces, meeting rooms, active learning environments, the new office, and more.

