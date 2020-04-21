Setting Expectations for Remote Learning (The EvoLLLution)

"Institutions are beginning to break away from their traditional structure to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. How difficult is this shift? What kind of impressions are remote teaching and learning making on people new to online learning? Most importantly, how will the pandemic impact the future of learning?"—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Often, the best way to manage student expectations is to help learners set them. This interview shares advice to differentiate between remote and online courses so that students know what to expect as they adapt to a new learning environment.