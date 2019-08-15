Senators Go After Ed Tech on Student Data Usage (Campus Technology)

"Some of the biggest names in ed tech received word this week from a team of Democratic senators to hand over details on their data collection practices. The request from U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ed Markey (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) expressed concern that the amount of data and how it was being managed could "put students, parents and educational institutions at risk" of having their personal information "stolen, collected or sold without their permission or knowledge.""—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Senators are putting edtech companies on notice, expressing their concern with the collection and security of student data, and the risks associated with stored personal information. Inside Higher Ed breaks it down.