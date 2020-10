"When Tom Dugas set out to build an information security program at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, he had little to work with: no staff, scant funding and a campus that didn’t quite grasp the importance of a dedicated security department."—Source: EdTech Magazine

A successful higher ed information security program requires balance. If your campus IT team wants to craft a solid risk management strategy, follow Duquesne University's lead and take it step by step.