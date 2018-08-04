SDVoE Alliance to Offer AV-over-IP Education Sessions at Integrate 2018

At Integrate 2018 in Sydney Aug. 22-24, the SDVoE Alliance will offer a series of training sessions focusing on ethernet as the transport for AV signals in professional AV environments and the ecosystem around the SDVoE platform, which allows software to define AV applications.

Integrate 2018 attendees will have the chance to participate in an SDVoE education session like the one pictured

The sessions will be presented by Victor Vettorello of Christie, Domenic Torre of NetGear and Gerry Wilkins of Semtech. Christie, NetGear and Semtech are SDVoE founding member companies.

“Education is a primary mission of the SDVoE Alliance and we are proud to be able to rely on industry experts from member companies to offer such an extensive array of opportunities at Integrate,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Integrators and end users will discover how they can enjoy the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet while benefitting from the performance of a matrix switch – 4K video without compromise, without latency, and without image artifacts.”

Attendees to the SDVoE Alliance sessions will learn what they need to know to leverage the SDVoE standard for high performance AV network deployments in education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, hospitality, retail, houses of worship, government, military, industry, and security.

Day 1, Aug. 22

What is the SDVoE Alliance?

Gerry Wilkins, Semtech

12:00-12:30, AVIXA FlashTrack on the show floor

AV over IP panel discussion

Gerry Wilkins, Semtech, and other industry experts participating

12:30-13:30, Integrate Speaker Series, Room 5.4

New architectures for simplified video system design

Victor Vettorello, Christie

13:30-14:00, AVIXA FlashTrack on the show floor

Day 2, Aug. 23

Networking fast track: what is a modular Ethernet switch and what does it mean to AV?

Domenic Torre, NetGear

11:00-11:30, AVIXA FlashTrack on the show floor

How to design software-defined video over Ethernet systems

Victor Vettorello, Christie

15:30-17:00, AVIXA Education session

Networking fast track: what is multicast?

Domenic Torre, NetGear

16:00-16:30, AVIXA FlashTrack on the show floor –

Day 3, Aug. 24

Networking fast track: what is multicast?

Domenic Torre, NetGear

11:30-12:00, AVIXA FlashTrack on the show floor

More information on the Integrate Education Program is available on the Integrate website.

All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency, uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf ethernet switches thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.