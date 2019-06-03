SDVoE Alliance to Host Shootout at InfoComm 2019

At InfoComm 2019, the SDVoE Alliance will feature a simple demonstration of two video systems in parallel, one an SDVoE network and the other a traditional matrix switch design. Each system consists of four 4K displays arranged in a 2x2 video wall. A single touch panel and control system will drive both video systems simultaneously.

“It’s time to leave the matrix switch behind us. Our industry’s future is Ethernet, and this demonstration illustrates that SDVoE delivers that future with the performance we’ve come to expect, and capabilities not previously imagined,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Today’s successful AV implementations are focused on experience, not on bits and bytes. The SDVoE platform makes it simple to deliver an experience unmatched by any other technology, old or new.”

The alliance says its shootout at InfoComm 2019 will prove that, amongst other things, SDVoE provides a substantial cost saving for installation, maintenance, system changes, and expansion.

To see the shootout in person, visit the SDVoE Alliance at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1143.