SDVoE Alliance Debuts AV Network Design Assistance Program

The SDVoE Alliance has launched the AV Network Design Assistance Program to help system designers, integrators, and end users implement best practices to get the most from AV network deployments in education, enterprise, healthcare, entertainment, and many more verticals.

Networking experts, based in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, will assist with the design of SDVoE systems to help customers realize the benefits of SDVoE-based AV-over-IP deployments.

“As the members of the SDVoE Alliance usher in the era of ‘The Matrix Transformed’ by offering zero-latency, uncompromised video performance over Ethernet, there can be the need for expert guidance in the intricacies of network design,” said Charles Dobson, director of development for the SDVoE Alliance. “We are pleased to be able to offer assistance, whether that means initial consultation at the start of a project, final design review before deployment, or anything in between. Help is just an email away.”