SDVoE 20/20 In-Booth Education to Make European Debut at ISE 2020

At ISE 2020, the SDVoE Alliance will feature industry experts presenting 20-minute, in-booth education sessions on a variety of topics essential for system integrators, designers, consultants ,and tech managers who want to "take advantage of the flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and cost benefits" of the SDVoE platform for networked AV.

“Our SDVoE 20/20 sessions were a hit at InfoComm, with hundreds of people participating,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We’re bringing an even more exciting and extensive program to ISE at our new location in Hall 1. Attendees can choose from more than 20 different sessions, invest 20 minutes to learn about important topics in easily digestible chunks, and get in on the prize drawings.”

Presentations will start on the hour and half hour throughout all four days of the show. Topics will included high-profile case studies in applications such as esports, live event venues, and digital operating rooms—plus AV networking guidelines, AV/IT convergence considerations, and much more.

Various presentations will be given in English, Mandarin, Dutch, French, German, and Japanese. A full schedule of all sessions can be obtained in the SDVoE Alliance booth 1-F40.

Pre-registration for the sessions is available on the SDVoE Alliance website at sdvoe.org/events/ise-2020-training-registration/.

