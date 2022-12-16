SCN Stocking Stuffer: Sonnet Echo Dual NVMe Thunderbolt Dock

Pet peeve: So many of today’s laptops don’t have enough ports. It’s ironic, considering how many external devices (cameras, speakerphones, etc.) many professionals are now using to improve their videoconferencing capabilities. Another pet peeve: There’s not enough internal storage, either. Yes, I know, the cloud (opens in new tab). But old habits die hard—and having access to your data when the internet goes down isn’t a bad thing.

Sonnet Technologies (opens in new tab) has a solution: the Echo Dual NVMe Thunderbolt Dock. It has two 40Gbps Thunderbolt ports (which supports your Apple Pro Display), plus two USB-C and two USB-A ports. But wait, there’s more. With two M.2 NVMe SSD slots, you can install two NVMe SSDs with up to 16 TB of storage inside the dock. There’s even a Kensington lock slot to keep everything secure. More ports, more storage, more security. So much for pet peeves.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list.