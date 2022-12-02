SCN Stocking Stuffer: MAXHUB BM21

MAXHUB (opens in new tab) likes to describe the BM21 Bluetooth speakerphone as a “well-rounded” performer. I see what they did there. Not only is the dark grey BM21 in the shape of a circle, but its six microphones support 360-degree, omnidirectional audio pickup from up to 16 feet away.

Connectivity is easy—use the included USB cable to connect to your laptop and you’re set. That same connection also charges the built-in battery for up to eight hours of playback, so you can take it with you. Illuminated buttons on the top of the BM21 let you take or hang up calls, mute your microphone, and adjust volume. Bluetooth pairing is incredibly easy via another illuminated button. There’s even a 3.5mm port so you can connect the speakerphone to your monitor.

With advanced echo cancellation and intelligent noise reduction, the BM21 delivers excellent audio for phone calls and videoconferences (opens in new tab). Want to play some music in your office? It does a good job there, too. The BM21 is a great choice for small conference rooms, traveling members of your team, and even at-home workers.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list.