SCN Stocking Stuffer: Dante AVIO Bluetooth

Audinate (opens in new tab), the company behind Dante, offers a number of Dante AVIO adapters that make it easy to connect gear (such as legacy analog equipment) into your Dante network. The plug-and-play Dante AVIO Bluetooth is all about wireless convenience—it allows you to connect your smartphone or laptop to your Dante network. Just connect the adapter to your Ethernet switch, press a button, and pair it like you would a wireless speaker.

Dante AVIO Bluetooth provides access to content in situations where cables can be problematic. From a live audioconference to your favorite playlist, you can share stereo 24-bit, 48 kHz audio with minimal latency. You can even password protect the adapter through Dante Doman Manager (opens in new tab) to avoid unauthorized use. The compact, rugged connector is a quick and easy solution for last-minute network additions on location.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list.