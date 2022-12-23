SCN Stocking Stuffer: Dante AVIO Bluetooth

By Mark J. Pescatore
It's the easy way to get wireless Dante connectivity for your computer or mobile device on location.

Audinate (opens in new tab), the company behind Dante, offers a number of Dante AVIO adapters that make it easy to connect gear (such as legacy analog equipment) into your Dante network. The plug-and-play Dante AVIO Bluetooth is all about wireless convenience—it allows you to connect your smartphone or laptop to your Dante network. Just connect the adapter to your Ethernet switch, press a button, and pair it like you would a wireless speaker.

Dante AVIO Bluetooth provides access to content in situations where cables can be problematic. From a live audioconference to your favorite playlist, you can share stereo 24-bit, 48 kHz audio with minimal latency. You can even password protect the adapter through Dante Doman Manager (opens in new tab) to avoid unauthorized use. The compact, rugged connector is a quick and easy solution for last-minute network additions on location. 

