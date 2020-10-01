SCN Launches AV Network Nation Event with AVNation

AVNation and Systems Contractor News have partnered to create the AV Network Nation (AVN²) event, a tech discovery day for the AV community that will take place virtually on Dec. 10, 2020.

This single-day virtual event will focus on the future of pro AV technologies with sessions covering subjects like AV over IP, digital signage, and audio networking, and will feature a digital exhibit hall with showcases from the most innovative manufacturers in the game—plus there will be plenty of time for networking and a Passport to Prizes competition.

(Image credit: Future)

“Our dynamic virtual event platform, which we successfully debuted at the AV/IT Summit in August and employed again for last week’s Sound for Film event, allows for real-time interaction between event attendees and technology providers,” said Adam Goldstein, vice president and group publisher of Systems Contractor News. “The number of meaningful conversations between tech buyers and sellers at both events was impressive.”

“After the success of the AV/IT Summit in August, we realized our audience is hungry for additional future-forward content,” added Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “Our team is thrilled that we are able to partner with Tim [Albright] and his AVNation team to provide the pro AV industry with valuable education and quality networking opportunities.”

“We are ecstatic to be partnering with SCN for the AV Network Nation event. Bringing these groups together will help AV pros connect with each other, as well as the latest technology heading their way,” concluded Tim Albright, founder of AVNation. “We have all been impacted by COVID-19, but we’re ending the year on a high note learning about what’s next and joining together with our AV family.”

AV Network Nation is free to attend for qualified integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.

Click here to register for AV Network Nation.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Adam Goldstein at adam.goldstein@futurenet.com.