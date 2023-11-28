SCN Columnist Douglas Kleeger Passes Away

Douglas "Doug" Kleeger, 66, passed away on Thursday, November 23. A resident of Power Springs, GA, he was the founder of AudioVisual Consulting Services and was a columnist for SCN.

His column, "Beyond the Tech," focused less on model numbers and more on business-related personnel (and personal) issues for Pro AV professionals. Doug joined SCN in late 2021; previously, he had written for Sound & Communication.

Doug is survived by his ex-wife, Patience Kleeger, and five children, as well as his sister Debbie Kleeger, half-brothers Justin and Jeffrey Kleeger, and nieces and nephews. We offer our condolences to his family, and encourage you to enjoy some of his many insights here:

