In an exclusive interview with SCN content director Mark J. Pescatore, AVIXA's vice president of market intelligence, Sean Wargo, shared some Pro AV industry trends based on research presented at InfoComm 2023.

Wargo is excited that the Infocomm trade show and Pro AV markets have returned to healthy, steady growth, and declared the "recovery period" is seemingly over. Check out why in the video below.