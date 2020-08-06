Scannable signs keep Niagara U. students updated on COVID-19 (EdScoop)

"Niagara University, a small private institution in Western New York, this week announced it’s installing hundreds of smartphone-scannable signs around campus to provide students returning to campus this fall with up-to-date information on health guidelines."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To keep students, faculty, and staff connected to up-to-date health information, Niagra U is using signage that can be scanned with smartphones. This solution offers direct communication about a particular area and will help keep messaging targeted.