Samsung Unveils SmartThings Pro—Here's What to Know

During InfoComm 2024, Samsung introduced its SmartThings Pro, an evolution of SmartThings with business-focused capabilities; Samsung Color E-Paper, an ultra-low power, lightweight and slim digital paper display; exclusive new generative AI functions for the Interactive Whiteboard (WAD Series); and the new Samsung Business TV BED series, a UHD TV with flexible functionality for businesses across different sectors.

“We are pleased to introduce a variety of new solutions, services, and products at this year’s InfoComm,” said Hoon Chung, EVP of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “Building on our legacy of being ranked No.1 in signage sales for 15 consecutive years, we are using this event to showcase our latest solutions that cater to diverse business needs.”

SmartThings Pro extends Samsung’s hyper-connected smart home technology to business environments, enhancing sustainability, automating operations and improving the overall business experience. To better support business-to-business (B2B) customers, SmartThings Pro offers customizable Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for seamless integration. It also features AI Energy Mode, an intelligent power-saving technology that reduces energy consumption based on ambient brightness, content analysis and motion detection. This energy-saving algorithm is available for Samsung products connected to the SmartThings Pro ecosystem.

Additionally, SmartThings Pro enables users to check the connection status of various IoT devices through a user-friendly dashboard. This dashboard provides AI to analyze connected devices, helping users use their devices more efficiently and adopt energy-saving practices.

Samsung also unveiled its ultra-low power display, Samsung Color E-Paper (EMDX model), for the first time at InfoComm. Seamlessly blending digital ink with innovative full-color e-paper technology, this new signage can replace analog or paper promotional materials.

The new product offers a more eco-conscious alternative to traditional promotional methods while delivering the high-visibility signage businesses need. The Samsung Color E-Paper operates at 0.00W when displaying static image and consumes significantly less power than traditional digital signage when changing images. Additionally, managers can remotely control the Color E-Paper, setting schedules to save energy with automatic wake-up and sleep times.