Samsung Unveils 110-inch MicroLED

The What: Samsung Electronics has launched its 110-inch Samsung MicroLED, with pre-orders available globally. Samsung says its new MicroLED delivers "astonishing color vibrancy and brightness with self-emissive LED display technology."

Samsung 110-inch MicroLED (Image credit: Samsung Electronics)

The What Else: In 2018, Samsung’s first MicroLED display was introduced in the form of “The Wall”— a system of configurable modules that could be installed professionally. With the new 110-inch MicroLED, Samsung is delivering the MicroLED experience in a traditional TV form for the first time.

Unlike its modular counterpart, installation and calibration is streamlined since the new 110-inch MicroLED model is prefabricated, offering video, audio, and smart capabilities out of the box.

"As consumers rely on their televisions for more functions than ever, we are incredibly excited to bring the 110-inch MicroLED to the commercial market,” said Jonghee Han, president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung MicroLED is going to redefine what premium at-home experiences mean for consumers around the world.”

The 110-inch MicroLED uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays, and features a Micro AI Processor to deliver 4K HDR content.

The Bottom Line: The new 110-inch MicroLED includes an embedded Majestic Sound System that delivers 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker. The 110-inch MicroLED will be available globally in Q1 2021and Samsung is now taking pre-orders.