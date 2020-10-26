Samsung Debuts 85-inch Interactive Display

The What: Samsung Electronics America has added an 85-inch model to its line of interactive displays, designed to transform collaboration and communication for in-person, hybrid, and remote education and business environments. Samsung’s new 85-inch Interactive Display is the largest in the series, joining the family of 55-inch and 65-inch products.

The What Else: The 85-inch Interactive Display offers capabilities that include a smooth pen-to-paper writing mode, flexible image editing tool, and a straightforward content navigation system. This allows teachers and managers to remain focused on their lesson plans and presentations while encouraging feedback and creativity.

Digital collaboration has become paramount for success. The optimized 4K ultra high definition (UHD) picture quality, easy-to-read visuals enable a team of up to 20 touch points to work simultaneously to sync personal devices for real-time content sharing.

The Samsung Interactive Display features versatile connection options. USB, HDMI, DP, NFC, OPS slot and screen-sharing capabilities enable optimum collaboration, and provide interactive content visibility, notation and sharing from a variety of devices.

Confidential information and classified documents can be saved and while remaining secure. Using its reinforced, six-digit lock system, each teacher, manager, or healthcare professional can safeguard sensitive reports, lock the display, and remove critical content from view.

“The current hybrid model of education and business implemented across industry has increased the need for technology solutions that foster engagement,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president of marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “The optimized open forum capability of the new 85-inch Interactive Display enables students and business leaders to work together in real time, adapting seamlessly to current and future learning environments.”

The Bottom Line: The 85-inch display was designed to deliver effective communication, whether between teachers/students, managers/employees or businesses/customers. With its easy-to-use functionality, on-screen visual clarity, security protocols, and expanded collaboration touch point options, the new 85-inch display drives participation in K-12 classrooms, universities, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, or even a sports team building a playbook.