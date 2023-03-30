Samsung, New York Mets Team Up Again for New Scoreboard on Opening Day 2023

As New York Mets fans gear up for the start of a new baseball season, they will have a firsthand look at the enhanced and fully upgraded Samsung Electronics dual-sided centerfield video board, which features a 17,400-square-foot LED screen on the front and 6,900 square feet on the back. Since Fall 2022, Samsung has installed more than 29,800 square feet of new LED at Citi Field.

Unveiled for the first time at the Mets’ "What’s New at Citi Field" event on March 23, attendees had a sneak peek of what fans can expect for the upcoming season. The scoreboard is the highlight of the multiple digital display upgrades throughout the entire stadium, providing fans with a display experience ahead of its time. Even as fans enjoy the new experienced introduced throughout the ballpark, the new scoreboard ensures that they won’t miss a moment of the action taking place on the field.

[How Samsung Is Bringing the Pro AV 'Wow' to Citi Field] (opens in new tab)

“As an emerging New York landmark, Citi Field continues to set itself apart with the integration of cutting-edge display technology that enhances the in-stadium experience for fans,” said James Fishler, senior vice president, Display and Home Entertainment Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung is a proud partner of the Mets and with the installment of the first-of-its-kind, double-sided LED display, we are excited to help the franchise reach the next level of technology innovation in professional sports.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

Since forming its partnership in 2021, Samsung has worked with the Mets to transform Citi Field into the most technologically advanced, professional ballpark. The multi-year digital transformation included the deployment of more than 1,300 LFD displays and several new outdoor LED displays last year, totaling over 15 million pixels. The second phase of installments, which will be fully operational by opening day on April 6, features several new outfield displays, including the new centerfield scoreboard, increasing the total pixel count in Citi Field to 40 million. In addition to the centerfield scoreboard, Mets fans will see display improvements in all corners of the stadium, including exterior signage, digital concession menu boards, and more.

“Samsung’s innovative technology at Citi Field will expand the standard for what fans expect when entering the country’s best stadiums. Over a two-year period, we’ve transformed a once static signage environment to an all-digital experience,” said David Phelps, vice president, product management, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “While working with the Mets, we’ve been able to push the boundaries of what is possible by delivering more creative and unique experiences for its fan base.”

[Opening Day 2023: 5 Big-League Pro AV Upgrades for 2022] (opens in new tab)

The new LED technology also enables opportunities for DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) advertising by transforming once static displays into a blank canvas of creativity. The scoreboard offers near unlimited configurations for advertisers to stand out from the competition and deliver entirely new visual experiences to fans. With the ability to accept multiple forms of content, the dynamic display helps foster the local economy by providing business owners with an affordable solution to advertise at Citi Field. The back of the dual-sided scoreboard reaches heights so tall that it’s visible from the highway, offering yet another opportunity to increase sponsorship and advertisement revenue, as well as inform and excite fans waiting to enter the stadium to join the action.