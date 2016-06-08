Samsung Brings Tizen Operating System to SMART Signage Portfolio

Samsung will showcase the latest additions to its digital signage and visual display solutions portfolio under the theme “Collaborate. Attract. Engage” at InfoComm this week in Las Vegas.



Samsung’s booth (#C-6319) at InfoComm 2016 this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center includes a variety of technologies designed to promote more efficient content delivery and display management in corporate, hospitality, public, retail and at-home environments. Highlighted by the integration of the Tizen operating system into many of its newest digital signage technologies, Samsung’s line-up will demonstrate how users "can drive greater engagement and related sales through clear, cost-effective message presentation."

Beginning in 2016, Samsung’s new P Series digital signage technologies will feature the fourth generation Samsung SMART Signage Platform (SSSP 4.0) powered by the Tizen operating system. With Tizen, SSSP will deliver more powerful graphic performance and content playback to expand users’ visual display possibilities while creating a more vivid and memorable experience for their audiences.

The Tizen-powered, fourth-generation SSSP features an upgraded graphics engine to drive faster response time, interactions and loading speeds. The platform additionally enables users to manage display content more rapidly through an optional PC-less all-in-one screen.

The SSSP 4.0 platform allows users to build and launch web-based applications by offering HTML5 support and a comprehensive toolset, including Web Simulator and Tizen Emulator. The new platform’s versatility expands users’ content development capabilities while reducing activation time.

A key component of the improved SSSP 4.0 platform, Samsung’s MagicInfo Server 4.0 program enables users to manage their entire display network from any location through a centralized server. Reliable and easy to use, MagicInfo Server 4.0 integrates a dedicated Backup Player and DataLink content streaming functionalities to reduce the manual work required to share essential information.

The MagicInfo Server 4.0 program additionally offers enterprise users a more capable set of content creation, scheduling and deployment tools. Content managers can leverage an interface, including drag-and-drop content scheduling, to rapidly identify and implement updates. MagicInfo Server 4.0 further makes content programming easy through a design that does not require JavaScript or additional plug-ins to operate, reducing steps to save valuable time.

Samsung’s new standalone displays (PHF and PMF Series) provide a slim, simple signage solution for environments facing tight or irregular space limitations. Featuring a slim-depth design (29.9mm) and narrow bezel (6.9mm), the PHF and PMF displays are among the thinnest on the market and can accommodate a range of business settings. The Tizen-supported standalone displays are designed for 24/7 content delivery and an integrated centralized infrared receiver (IR) further ensures continued performance in any environment.

A host of additional design features further enable the PHF and PMF Series displays to deliver content regardless of location, according to Samsung. A non-glare frontal panel reduces natural and ambient light reflection to ensure continuous readability. The new standalone displays also are IP5x certified, validating their dust-resistant composition and ability to withstand various conditions.

InfoComm attendees also will get the first look at Samsung’s new large-format OHF Series outdoor displays. For large-sized outdoor signage, the OHF Series is available in a variety of sizes (46-, 55-, 75- and 85-inch models), with each boasting a slim-depth design for more impactful content delivery.

The OHF Series displays are equipped with SSSP 4.0 and powered by the Tizen operating system. An embedded power box condenses operational components to a single system, conserving space while streamlining management. Engineered for any outdoor environment, the OHF Series displays can withstand temperatures ranging from -30-50oC without impeding content delivery. OHF Series viewers additionally benefit from external magic glass, 2,500nit brightness and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio that ensure messages can be seen clearly at any time and place.

Optimized for a range of indoor retail, corporate and public-viewing applications, Samsung’s narrow bezel UHF-E video walls combine advanced color management capabilities with the visual enhancements of large-format signage to deliver clear and consistent content. The ultra-slim design eliminates distractions and keeps viewers focused on the display’s content rather than the display itself. Equipped with the same durability and color presentation components as its predecessors, the UHF-E video walls represent a sleek, stylish alternative capable of delivering uninterrupted content in any indoor setting.