RTI Ships New KA8 and KA11 Tabletop/Wall-Mounted Touchpanels

The What: RTI is now shipping its new KA8 and KA11 tabletop/wall-mounted touchpanels for intuitive control.

The What Else: The KA8 and KA11 combine LCD displays with integrated capacitive touchscreens and a fast touch response and gesture control. The versatile touchpanels can be programmed in portrait or landscape mode, allowing horizontal or vertical on-wall mounting. At 11.6 inches, the KA11 features RTI's largest touchpanel display to date, and offers full HD (1920x1080) resolution. Optimized for installations requiring less screen real estate, the KA8 is the company's first 8-inch touchpanel and offers WXGA (1280x800) resolution.

"RTI offers a wide range of touchpanel controllers to give our dealers the flexibility to meet the budget and installation requirements in their projects," said RTI CEO Ed McConaghay. "Our new KA touchpanels offer the customization, sleek design, and innovative installation options that will make them a great addition to any project."

The Bottom Line: Featuring an edge-to-edge glass design, the RTI KA8 and KA11 are available with a white or black frame. The devices can be wall mounted using a standard dual-gang electrical box. The design also allows the touchpanels to be mounted on a conference room table or a countertop using the accessory stand. Built-in Ethernet with PoE and dual-band Wi-Fi enable video from IP security cameras, enhanced two-way feedback, and remote programming updates.