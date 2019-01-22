RTI Names Clint Forberg as Director of Training

Clint Forberg is now RTI's director of training; he previously served as RTI's Central U.S. regional business manager. In his new role, Forberg will oversee all RTIXCEL training programs, including the RTIXCEL Online Learning Management System (LMS), live TechTalk webinars, RTIXCEL on-site training seminars, and the three-day RTIXCEL Experience, hosted at RTI headquarters in Shakopee, MN.

"Clint's in-depth knowledge of the custom installation industry and RTI products is second to none, and throughout his career with us he's played a pivotal role in both our training initiatives and sales efforts," said Ed McConaghay, CEO, RTI. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome him back to his role of director of training, and can't wait to have him at the helm as our RTIXCEL program takes off."

"It's great to be getting back to my roots at RTI," said Forberg. "Dealer training has always been a high priority for the company and something we're known for throughout the industry. The RTIXCEL program takes our efforts to an entirely new level, providing a variety of options to accommodate integrators' busy schedules, and preferred learning styles. It's a one-of-a-kind offering, and I look forward to helping it evolve with our dealers' needs."