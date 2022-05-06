RTI Appoints Clive Vooght as Regional Sales Engineer for the UK

A leading control and automation manufacturer, RTI has appointed long-time RTI dealer Clive Vooght as regional sales engineer to serve the growing RTI presence in the UK market. Vooght will focus on training integrators on the RTI platform and providing support and advice for their system designs.

"With his vast RTI product and system knowledge, Clive is the best possible person to support our channel partners in this important and growing market," said RTI chief executive officer Joe Roberts. "Beyond his product and category knowledge, he shares our commitment to being the ultimate partner to our dealers and distributors. He's already conducted many in-person trainings and is making a difference in how dealers understand the opportunities RTI creates for its clients."

Clive Vooght (Image credit: RTI)

As regional Sales Engineer, Vooght brings decades of AV and control category experience and expertise to his new role. He will provide support to dealers and distributors in the UK, with product, software, and system training as his top priority. For 12 years, Vooght operated his own AV integration company, Clever AV Solutions, where he became one of the most knowledgeable RTI dealers in the region, designing, installing, and programming RTI solutions to meet his customers' broad range of audio and video needs. He has also written several popular third-party drivers for the RTI platform. Before launching his own company, he built his skills over 16 years as an AV installer for HiSpek and Prestige Audio.

"RTI was always a true partner in my business, so I've seen the company's commitment to its dealers first-hand," said Vooght. "And with the new Integration Designer 11, there has never been a better time to be using RTI to solve customers' control and automation needs. I look forward to supporting RTI's partners throughout the region."