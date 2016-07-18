RP Visual Solutions New Commercial Sales Rep in the Mid-Atlantic

RP Visual Solutions (RPV) announced the appointment of Audio Associates as their commercial sales rep firm the Mid-Atlantic region.



“The Audio Associates Team is incredibly tech-savvy, and has an outstanding reputation representing some of the most distinguished brands in the AV Industry," said Randy Pagnan, RPV President. "Our custom mounting solutions require sales reps to have a depth of technical expertise. The experienced team at Audio Associates will amplify our efforts and be an integral part of our growth."

“Our goal is to provide our customers with the best quality solutions for their unique applications, and RPV is a great fit for that objective," said Joe Blacker, Owner of Audio Associates. "Adding them to our linecard compliments the rest of our manufacturers’ offerings. Our customers are often looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, not an off the shelf solution. RPV really personifies their tagline #MoreThanAMount, and our clients will appreciate their architecturally integrated mounting solutions."

