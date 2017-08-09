rp Visual Solutions Announces Michel Morrow Technologie as New Manufacturer

rp Visual Solutions announced the appointment of Michel Morrow Technologie, (MM Technologie), as its Manufacturer’s Representative for the technology rich areas of Quebec, Maritimes, and Ottawa.



MM Technology was founded in 2010 by Michel Morrow. With more than 30 years of experience as a live sound engineer, installation manager, professional audio technical assistant and sales representative, Michel Morrow, president of MM Technologie, is dedicated to providing integration of commercial audiovisual systems. Michel will work to establish, maintain, train, and support RPV’s business partners in Eastern Canada.

“Michel has an impressive portfolio of work," said Randy Pagnan, President of rp Visual Solutions. "We’re proud to bring him to the RPV team and tap into his network of consultants and integrators in Canada.”

“I’m very pleased to be joining forces with RPV," said Morrow. "They are known for engineering the most creative visual solutions that offer the best in gapless joints. Gapless joints refers to their ability to provide the tightest seams in the industry, regardless of the technology.”