Roundtable: Designing the Workplace to Empower the Hybrid Workforce

If we learned nothing else during the past three years, it is that each individual from various locations coalesced as a workforce to keep the workplace whole. A great deal of qualitative and quantitative research has been gathered on different work style personas and the types of environments and technologies each needs to succeed.

This panel of workplace experts shares key findings to help you develop a roadmap to create equitable hybrid collaboration and empower knowledge workers to thrive.

>> The new stakeholders: AV, IT, HR, C-Suite, Facilities

>> Understanding workstyle personas to better plan space and technology needs

>> Creating real meeting equity

>> Reimagining current spaces for hybrid

>> Creating a plan for hot desking and hoteling that work

>> Managing employee expectations

>> Developing a home office strategy

PANELISTS

Jennifer Adams, Senior Director, Go-to-Market Strategy & Programs, Poly

David Thorson, VP of Programming, AVI-SPL

Gordon Wright, Director of Workplace, HOK

Moderator: Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology

