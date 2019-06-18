Rolling Out Learning Analytics at a National Level (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In August 2018, the world's first national learning analytics service was launched in the UK. The service is offered by Jisc, provider of networking and IT services for UK education and research, and is available to all universities and colleges across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. By pooling resources for this service, institutions enjoy opportunities for sharing experiences and learning collaboratively in the emerging field of learning analytics."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Implementing a learning analytics system at scale is no small task, but this look into the Welsh rollout of tools from Jisc across every institution in the nation can provides a model for standardization and collaboration.