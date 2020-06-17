Roland Intros VC-100UHD 4K Video Scaler at InfoComm 2020 Connected

The What: At InfoComm 2020 Connected, Roland debuted the VC-100UHD 4K Video Scaler, a next-generation AV signal management solution for live events, fixed installations, and streaming applications.

Roland VC-100UHD 4K Video Scaler (Image credit: Roland)

The What Else: Equipped with Roland's acclaimed Ultra Scaler processing technology, the VC-100UHD allows users to input 4K and 1080p video sources and distribute them to multiple destinations at one time, including 4K LED walls, HD displays, and USB 3.0 livestreams. High frame rates up to 240 Hz are also supported, delivering smooth motion for esports, animated displays, and more.

With an ultra-high-definition source signal connected to the 12G-SDI or HDMI 2.0 video inputs, the VC-100UHD will automatically process and convert it to different resolutions, ready for distribution at 12G-SDI, HDMI, and USB 3.0 rear-panel outputs. Thanks to Ultra Scaler technology, system designers can simultaneously deliver 1080p video at rates up to 240 Hz for a gaming monitor, 59.94/50 Hz for an HD video system and LED displays, and 59.94/50 Hz for an HD livestream broadcast.

The Bottom Line: The VC-100UHD works as a portable processor for grab-and-go productions, or can be installed in a rack for use in larger systems and fixed installations. The unit’s rich integration capabilities include custom EDID on HDMI, 24 video test patterns, an audio test tone generator, system backup via USB memory, and remote control support over LAN.

To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.