Road to ISE 2023: Shure's Digital Wireless Portfolio Powers Show Spaces

Shure (opens in new tab) will be back for another year as a proud ISE conference audio partner and platinum sponsor to support the Pro AV gathering and demonstrate its latest solutions for the AV conferencing and professional audio industry. Shure’s presence at ISE 2023 will reinforce the importance of high-quality audio technology for IT managers and AV decision makers, while strengthening connections with key customers, partners, and industry friends.

Shure understands that organizations around the world need scalable, user-friendly audio solutions to facilitate seamless collaboration as they continue to help remote and hybrid workforces ensure long-term success. To address these needs, Shure continues to innovate and enhance its conferencing technology to empower teams with clear, high-quality audio so that, no matter where the workforce is, they communicate efficiently and remain more engaged and productive than ever.

“With today’s flexible workforce and innovative office environments, high-quality audio is one of the most integral aspects of facilitating effective collaboration—yet it often gets overlooked,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and chief executive officer at Shure. “We recognize that AV integrators and IT managers face unique challenges when it comes to finding the right conferencing systems. At ISE, we’re excited to showcase how we support this modern workforce with our audio solutions.”

Shure will showcase the following innovations, conferencing solutions, and partnerships at the trade show: