Road to ISE 2023: Shure's Digital Wireless Portfolio Powers Show Spaces

Shure (opens in new tab) will be back for another year as a proud ISE conference audio partner and platinum sponsor to support the Pro AV gathering and demonstrate its latest solutions for the AV conferencing and professional audio industry. Shure’s presence at ISE 2023 will reinforce the importance of high-quality audio technology for IT managers and AV decision makers, while strengthening connections with key customers, partners, and industry friends.
Shure understands that organizations around the world need scalable, user-friendly audio solutions to facilitate seamless collaboration as they continue to help remote and hybrid workforces ensure long-term success. To address these needs, Shure continues to innovate and enhance its conferencing technology to empower teams with clear, high-quality audio so that, no matter where the workforce is, they communicate efficiently and remain more engaged and productive than ever.
“With today’s flexible workforce and innovative office environments, high-quality audio is one of the most integral aspects of facilitating effective collaboration—yet it often gets overlooked,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and chief executive officer at Shure. “We recognize that AV integrators and IT managers face unique challenges when it comes to finding the right conferencing systems. At ISE, we’re excited to showcase how we support this modern workforce with our audio solutions.”
Shure will showcase the following innovations, conferencing solutions, and partnerships at the trade show:
- Microflex Ecosystem—Offers the complete portfolio of networked and superior audio solutions, from DSP to loudspeakers, which can be perfectly tailored to meet the needs of any AV infrastructure. For corporations, governments, universities, or larger organizations, Microflex Ecosystem provides an innovative experience, ensuring meetings and conferences work as effectively as possible within any space.
- Microflex Advance MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone—the latest addition to the Microflex ecosystem and new flagship product, ensures easy deployment and unmatched voice capture. It seamlessly integrates with other conferencing platforms and passed the Frost & Sullivan Analyst Gauntlet.
- Stem Ecosystem—The enhanced ecosystem, reconfigured with several recent firmware updates, is ideal for situations that require straightforward, deployable audio solutions for daily conferencing needs. Small businesses and smaller meeting rooms within the context of a larger AV project can enjoy a consistent and effective audio experience with Stem Ecosystem devices.
- UniPlex—Delivers superb directional voice capture for presentations, conferences, education, broadcast, and more. A lavalier microphone with a cardioid polar pattern, UniPlex is the perfect solution for speaking situations when rejection of sound from stage noise, an audience, or close-proximity presenters is needed.
- AD600—Offers real-time, wide-band spectrum scanning and monitoring from 174 MHz to 2.0 GHz, spectrum analysis, and frequency coordination in a single rack unit. Six antenna connections deliver multiple coverage options while Dante connectivity provides advanced audio monitoring of any network.
- IntelliMix Room integrated in Crestron XiO—IntelliMix Room software now supports remote monitoring and management within the Crestron XiO Cloud platform, enabling insight into IntelliMix Room and any connected MXA products on the same network, delivering a seamless AV conferencing experience.
- Flexible solutions with Barco—Connected with USB, the Shure Audio Ecosystem and Barco ClickShare Conference gives users a range of scalable and flexible audio options that adapt to any environment.
- From the desk to the meeting room with Zoom—Shure now delivers a complete audio ecosystem certified for Zoom. Seamlessly connect microphones, DSPs, and loudspeakers including MXA920 and MV7 to Zoom’s technology platform to upgrade the participant’s audio experience.
- Microsoft Teams Compatibility—With a portfolio that now includes the complete audio signal chain from microphone to DSP to loudspeaker, Shure provides certified audio solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms environments of all sizes.