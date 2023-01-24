Road to ISE 2023: New Atlona Amplifiers Support HDMI to HDBaseT Distribution

Atlona (opens in new tab) has unveiled the company’s next generation of HDMI® to HDBaseT distribution amplifiers, the AT-HDR-CAT series. The successor to the popular AT-UHD-CAT family, the new DA lineup delivers superior video performance including support for 4K/UHD@60 Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling plus high dynamic range (HDR) formats. Atlona will present the AT-HDR-CAT series along with other new AV innovations in stand 5J500 at the ISE 2023 exhibition in Barcelona from January 31 to February 3.

The HDR-CAT series features visually lossless compression with no latency to enable HDR and 4K/60 4:4:4 video signal extension over HDBaseT. It is ideal for a wide array of AV applications including long-distance signal distribution for hospitality and retail displays; displaying company or safety information in commercial reception areas, warehouses, and manufacturing floors; and complementing educational AV systems by replicating presentation content to multiple screens.

HDR-CAT distribution amplifiers have one HDMI input and can transmit video plus multi-channel audio, control signals, and power over their HDBaseT outputs. Four models enable systems integrators and end-customers to choose the ideal configuration for their particular output and distance requirements:

AT-HDR-CAT-2 – two HDBaseT outputs transmit up to 130 feet (40 meters) for 4K HDR content or 230 feet (70 meters) for 1080p

– two HDBaseT outputs transmit up to 130 feet (40 meters) for 4K HDR content or 230 feet (70 meters) for 1080p AT-HDR-CAT-4 – four HDBaseT outputs transmit up to 130 feet (40 meters) for 4K HDR content or 230 feet (70 meters) for 1080p

– four HDBaseT outputs transmit up to 130 feet (40 meters) for 4K HDR content or 230 feet (70 meters) for 1080p AT-HDR-CAT-8 – eight HDBaseT outputs transmit up to 130 feet (40 meters) for 4K HDR content or 230 feet (70 meters) for 1080p

– eight HDBaseT outputs transmit up to 130 feet (40 meters) for 4K HDR content or 230 feet (70 meters) for 1080p AT-HDR-CAT-4ED – four extended-distance HDBaseT outputs transmit up to 330 feet (100 meters), plus Ethernet extension

“The image quality and cost-effectiveness of our new HDR-CAT distribution amplifiers make them ideal for bringing a single source to multiple output destinations over long distances,” said Marshall Simmons, product manager at Atlona. “Their support for the latest 4K HDR standards ensures the highest-quality video content is supplied to the displays, while their extensive integration capabilities simplify installation and ensure maximum reliability.”

All models also offer sophisticated integration capabilities including HDMI pass-through, audio de-embedding, EDID management, CEC display control, RS-232 and IR control extension, remote power for receivers, and HDBaseT link testing. In addition to supporting TCP/IP, RS-232, and IR control, they can be easily configured and managed through a built-in web interface or Atlona’s Velocity AV control, room scheduling and device management system.

Rounding out the enhanced distribution system, Atlona also announces that its proven AT-HDR-EX-70C-RXand AT-HDR-EX-100CEA-RX HDBaseT receivers—previously available only within the company’s popular signal extension kits—are now available separately to pair with the new HDR-CAT distribution amplifiers. These newly unbundled HDBaseT receivers can be remotely powered from the HDR-CAT’s and reliably pass 4K HDR signals from the distribution amplifier to a display. The HDR-EX-70C-RX pairs seamlessly with HDR-CAT-2, HDR-CAT-4, or HDR-CAT-8 distribution amplifiers, while the HDR-EX-100CEA-RX is the optimal companion for the extended-distance HDR-CAT-4ED.