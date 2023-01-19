Road to ISE 2023: Matrox Video's Keys to AVoIP, IP KVM, and Video Wall Deployments

At ISE 2023 in Matrox Video (opens in new tab) stand 5C500, AV systems integrators will discover how Matrox Video encoders, decoders, IP KVM extenders, and video wall products support the wide-ranging, highly compressed, lightly compressed, and uncompressed IP signal transport requirements for today’s mission-critical and commercial applications.

Real-time Compressed & Uncompressed AVoIP

ConvertIP standards-based, Pro AV-friendly, IPMX-ready encoders/decoders will showcase interoperable, flexible, and scalable IP-based infrastructures delivering lossless, zero-latency 4K signals across 1, 10, and 25 GbE Pro AV networks. These fanless, PoE+-powered, 24/7-reliable appliances will exhibit a new range of exceptional-quality, real-time to near-real-time AV-over-IP applications, including bridging HDBaseT to AV-over-IP networks.

ConvertIP will also be featured in several alliance and partner booths across the ISE show floor. Show attendees can see ConvertIP in the AIMS, HDBaseT Alliance, Lang AG, Panasonic, STAGETEC, and Xilinx booths and discover the advantages of standards-based AV over IP through a variety of multi-vendor interoperability demonstrations.

Control Room Environment over IP

The control room demonstration will provide the blueprint for optimal multi-user, multi-site communication and collaboration. Matrox Video's IP-based technologies will combine to capture, encode, stream, record, decode, extend, switch, and visualize multiple AV data points—including internal and external AV sources, operator desktops, and video walls—to enhance real-time analysis and critical decision-making operations. The IP-based ecosystem will also 'extend' the control room by transporting complete video wall content and regions of interest to personnel in on-site and remote locations so distributed decision-making units can review and respond to urgent situations as required.

4K IP KVM Matrix with Multiview

Extio 3 IP KVM extenders will reveal productivity-enhancing workspaces that allow control room operators to simultaneously monitor and control multiple centralized workstations from any location. Featuring 4K/quad-HD extension and switching support alongside the Tile View multiview feature, the Extio 3 solution permits operators to securely manage up to four systems on one Full HD or 4K display—using a single keyboard and mouse—over standard Gigabit Ethernet LAN, WAN, and internet networks.

Quad-4K Streaming & Recording

Maevex 6100 Series encoders will highlight the benefits of multi-channel video transport over LAN, WAN, and internet for collaboration-focused environments. With high-quality, low-bandwidth, low-latency H.264-based streaming and recording and zero-latency pass-through for real-time output of AV content, operators can distribute critical content to any location to facilitate informed, accurate, real-time decision-making. Enhance situational awareness and monitoring operations using Maevex 6100 Series encoder and decoder-based AV-over-IP platforms to transmit content to personnel across different campuses, cities, and continents.

4Kp60 Digital Signage

QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers will showcase simple-to-configure, simple-to-deploy approaches to next-generation digital signage video walls. Packaged in a small, quiet, compact appliance, QuadHead2Go streamlines design experiences by capturing a single HDCP-compliant 4Kp60 video source—including today's most popular digital signage players—and outputting the content across a myriad of quad-Full HD video wall configurations.